Alongside its epic brick-built recreations of Star Wars ships and kits from other iconic franchises, LEGO has had a pretty prominent presence in the classroom with a series of education kits. Spanning different themes aimed at making STEAM education more accessible, only schools have been able to officially get their hands on the kits. Well at least that was the case up until now. With parents looking for ways to keep the knowledge flowing this summer, LEGO is now opening up its collection of learning kits to everyone. Head below for all the details.

LEGO opens coding and education kits to the public

LEGO’s educational builds are available in a variety of different kits for everything from pre-schoolers and above. Spanning the STEAM Park, WeDo 2.0, and SPIKE Prime themes, there are plenty of different sets and price points available throughout the lineup. Here’s what LEGO has to say about its education-focused builds:

Designed to promote 21st-century learning and strengthen student STEAM skills in a classroom setting, these products come complete with learning activities and guides to make an easy transition to the home environment.

The STEAM Park kits are geared towards the youngest demographic and are just a little bit more in-depth than your typical DUPLO blocks. Stepping up to the WeDo 2.0 theme brings the introduction of more advanced building techniques and even some motored elements for learning about robotics and other engineering principles.

Older builders who are looking to brush up on programming skills are in luck too, as the SPIKE Prime series delivers a versatile coding kit that just so happens to be comprised of LEGO. There are a variety of sensors, motors, and other add-ons which can be leveraged for coding robots and more.

Now available for purchase

All of the LEGO coding and education kits are now available direct from its online storefront. Prices vary based on which kit you’re looking to bring home.

9to5Toys’ Take:

In the past we’ve highlighted LEGO and its coding kits, but the recent news that it’d be opening up an entire collection of kits really changes the game. Now families will be able to bring home education-grade builds that were previously reserved for schools and other learning institutions. The SPIKE Prime series is definitely worth a look if you’re a fan of LEGO already and want to dive into learning how to code, or even just bring some robotics to your existing builds.

