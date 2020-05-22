DiscountMags has now kicked off its Memorial Day magazine sale. Live from now through Monday night, the sale is jam-packed full of notable offers on the most popular magazines starting from $3.84 per year with free shipping across the board. You’ll find everything from Wired and Women’s Health to Popular Science, GQ, Esquire, GolfWeek, and more. Head below for additional details.

This year’s Memorial Day magazine sale is quite a notable one. Most of the big-name titles are slightly below our usual exclusive deals and the typical weekend pricing. One standout here is clearly 1-year of Wired magazine for $4.58 with free delivery every month. While currently on sale for $5 at Amazon, today’s deal undercuts the national retailer’s ongoing magazine price drops. But if you do take the Amazon route for whatever reason, be sure to manually cancel the sub before Amazon automatically renews it on you at full price.

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s Memorial Day magazine sale. Just keep in mind, you can score The Economist for even lower than the weekend sale right here with our special code.

There are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees, and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

But there are plenty of $5 Kindle Amazon magazine deals live right now as well as the Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies and some brand new Fire HD 8 lineup to read them on. We also have loads of free Scooby Doo books and all the Marvel and DC graphic novels on sale you could ever want.

More on Wired Magazine:

Wired magazine is a computer magazine devoted to readers who want to know more about that world. Every issue covers the newest and hottest electronic devices, giving readers an inside look at those devices before they hit the streets. From the hottest technologies to reviews of the best devices on the market, Wired magazine is a must-read publication for those interested in technology.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!