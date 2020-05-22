To close out the week, ComiXology is delivering a collection of over 900 discounted Captain America graphic novels in honor of Memorial Day. With up to 67% in savings to be had, prices start at under $1 throughout the sale. One highlight is on All-New Captain America Vol. 1: Hydra Ascendant at $3.99. Down from its $11 going rate, today’s offer saves you 64% and matches the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. Seemingly picking up where Endgame left off, we see Sam Wilson don the role of Captain America as he uncovers the new Hydra’s ultimate goal. Head below for all of our top picks from the Captain America Memorial Day sale and more.

Other top picks include:

Alongside its Captain America Memorial Day sale, ComiXoloy is delivering some additional Marvel comic discounts in the form of an X-Force sale. Here you’ll find a variety of novels priced from under $1 with deals taking up to 67% off. Whether you’re a fan of Deadpool or the rest of the ragtag team of heroes, this sale is full of some notable price drops. Check out all of the deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get 2-months for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

Hydra Ascendant synopsis:

The spy-fi, high-flying adventures of Sam Wilson — the all-new Captain America — begin here! Hydra has infiltrated society completely, but why? Cap’s new partnership with Nomad is tested as they race to uncover the Sect of the Unknown, but Hydra gathers Steve Rogers’ old rogues’ gallery to take down the new heroes!

