DiscountMags is now offering a 1-year subscription to The Economist Magazine for $47.99 with free delivery. Simply use code 9TO5TOYS at checkout to redeem today’s price. You can opt for either the print or digital version on this listing page at the price above, or grab both for $69.99 using our promo code. This deal is matching our previous mention at more than $100 off Economist direct and $141 under Amazon’s current listing right now. Head below for more details.

While Amazon has loads of notable digital magazines on sale right now from $5, The Economist is not one of them. Today’s offer on either the print or digital version from DiscountMags is the best we can find by a long-shot. Just for further comparison, today’s 1-year offer is $7 under Amazon’s price for a 3-month subscription.

For those unfamiliar, The Economist magazine is known as the “premier source for the analysis of world business and current affairs.” It covers everything from international news, world politics, and business, to finance, science and technology, cultural trends, and more.

While we are talking reading material, be sure to go scoop up your Amazon First Reads May eBook freebies and check out the new Fire HD 8 lineup to read them on. Check out our latest reading list for more novel ideas and then head over to our ComiXology deals hub where you’ll find plenty of Marvel and DC Memorial Day price drops.

More on The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!