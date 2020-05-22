AirPods with Wireless Charging Case return to Amazon low at $150 (Reg. $199)

- May. 22nd 2020 8:56 am ET

Get this deal
$199 $150
0

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 shipped. Typically fetching $199, the price had recently dropped to $169 and is now matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low seen only twice before. Delivering the true wireless design you’ve come to expect from AirPods, this pair adds in support for Hey Siri alongside other perks from the H1 chip like fast pairing. There’s also a wireless charging case that means you’ll be able to toss the earbuds on a Qi charging pad, removing cables from the equation. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the Apple’s in-house cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $32 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers. 

If you’re in the market for a noise cancelling pair of headphones, AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $210. And you won’t want to miss out on all of the Apple discounts live right now for Memorial Day, like Best Buy’s latest sale that’s delivering plenty of deals on iPad, Macs, and more.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

The new AirPods — complete with Wireless Charging Case — deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods work like magic. They’re automatically on and always connected. AirPods can even sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$199 $150
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Headphones

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go