AirPods with Wireless Charging Case return to Amazon low at $150 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $149.98 shipped. Typically fetching $199, the price had recently dropped to $169 and is now matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low seen only twice before. Delivering the true wireless design you’ve come to expect from AirPods, this pair adds in support for Hey Siri alongside other perks from the H1 chip like fast pairing. There’s also a wireless charging case that means you’ll be able to toss the earbuds on a Qi charging pad, removing cables from the equation. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Don’t want to pay a premium for the Apple’s in-house cans? The Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are $32 at Amazon and a notable alternative. You’ll be able to enjoy water protection rated at IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.3/5 star rating from over 11,000 customers.

If you’re in the market for a noise cancelling pair of headphones, AirPods Pro are currently on sale for $210. And you won’t want to miss out on all of the Apple discounts live right now for Memorial Day, like Best Buy’s latest sale that’s delivering plenty of deals on iPad, Macs, and more.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case features:

The new AirPods — complete with Wireless Charging Case — deliver the wireless headphone experience, reimagined. Just pull them out of the case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, or Mac. After a simple one-tap setup, AirPods work like magic. They’re automatically on and always connected. AirPods can even sense when they’re in your ears and pause when you take them out.

