Read up on a selection of New York Times best-sellers Kindle ebooks from $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of New York Times best-sellers on Kindle starting at under $1. Throughout the sale you’ll find discounts on everything from Science Fiction and Fantasy to Romance, Mysteries, and more. Everything will become a permeant addition to your collection, and most, if not all, of the titles come backed by 4+ star ratings from hundreds. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.
Top picks from today’s Kindle sale
- The Boy from the Woods: $4 (Reg. $29)
- Crooked River: $5 (Reg. $29)
- The Tuscan Child: $2 (Reg. $6)
- Belichick: $3 (Reg. $17)
- and even more…
Once you’ve checked out all of today’s discounted Kindle reads, be sure to swing by our media guide for even more. There you’ll find a selection of Memorial Day comic books starting at $1 alongside deals on Wired, GQ, Women’s Health, and other magazines from under $4 per year.
Belichick synopsis:
Bill Belichick is perhaps the most fascinating figure in the NFL—the infamously dour face of one of the winningest franchises in sports. As head coach of the New England Patriots, he’s led the team to five Super Bowl championship trophies.
