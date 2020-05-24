Update your home decor with 20% off a new rug starting at $57

- May. 24th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking 20% off a selection of Priyate premium carpets and rugs with prices starting at under $57 shippedThroughout the sale you’ll find a variety of sizes and styles for outfitting your space with some new decor. If all this time spent indoors has you thinking its time for a change of pace, picking up a new rug can add some color into your family room to liven things up. Ratings are solid across the board, and you can shop the entire batch of deals by checking out the sale fight here.

For more ways to upgrade your space, be sure to head on over to our home goods guide. There you’ll find everything from robotic vacuums for knocking a chore off the list to stylish desk chairs and more. Home Depot’s Memorial Day sale is also full of some additional discounts on RYOBI, DEWALT, outdoor essentials, and more.

Boho Chic Indoor Rug features:

Priyate Rugs are a collaborative effort between the design team in the U.S. and the manufacturing team in India. The expertise of the traditional artisans and the state-of-the-art machines available at our unit give us an edge over others. This enables us to offer our customers extraordinary quality & craftsmanship. Thus, we bring at your doorstep, best of both the worlds – the manufacturing expertise from the historic city of weavers, Panipat (India) and latest designs from the city of trendsetters, New York (USA).

