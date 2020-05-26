This Cuisinart Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven is up to $50 off for today only

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven (TOB-60N1BKS2) for $69.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $120, today’s offer is as much as $50 in savings, although we have seen it sell for in between $85 and $90 or so on Amazon over the last 6-months. This is the lowest price we can find and within $9 of the all-time low. As Amazon is essentially matching Best Buy here, this deal will more than likely only be available until midnight. Featuring bake, broil, toast, warm, and convection bake settings, this is an ideal countertop cooker for when using your main range seems like overkill. It has manual temperature control, 1800W of power, a 0.6-cu. ft. capacity, slide-out crumb tray for easy cleaning, and a brushed stainless steel finish. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

While not quite as large, a great alternative to today’s lead would be something like the Black+Decker 4-slice toaster oven for $42.99 shipped at Amazon. It carries even better reviews than the Cuisinart above and will look just as nice on the countertop. If you don’t mind forgoing the brand name here, save even more with the $32 Comfee Toaster Oven.

Speaking of kitchenware, we also have some great deals on blenders and waffle makers today. That’s on top of this sweet Dyson vacuum deal and all the robot vacs we have on sale right here.

More on the Cuisinart Convection Toaster/Pizza Oven:

Functions: bake, broil, toast, convection bake, convection broil and Warm

1800 watts of power; 0.6-Cubic-foot capacity Fits a 12″ pizza and 6 slices of toast; precise toast shade control

Nonstick interior for easy cleaning; power on LED indicator

Slide-out crumb tray; recipe book

Limited 2-year warranty; BPA free

