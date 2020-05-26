Ion Audio’s Bluetooth turntable also converts vinyl to digital audio at $60

BuyDig is offering the Ion Audio Air LP 3-Speed Belt-Drive Bluetooth Turntable for $59.95 shipped. This is nearly 20% off its going rate at Amazon and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re a fan of listening to vinyl, whether it’s the collecting or audio quality, this turntable is a great option. There are RCA outputs if you want to hook it up to a standard sound system, or you can connect it to a Bluetooth speaker if you’d rather it function wirelessly. Plus, you can easily convert vinyl to digital audio through the USB adapter that’s included in the box. Rated 4/5 stars.

Ditch the Audio-Technica branding to save quite a bit. This turntable from Victrola is $44 at Amazon right now, offering you a unique styling. It includes a portable carrying handle, though you will need to provide wired speakers to use it.

Not sure how to get started with vinyl and turntables? We have a handy guide that walks you through step-by-step, so be sure to give that a look.

Ion Audio Turntable features:

Unleash your record collection stream your vinyl wirelessly via Bluetooth; simply pair the turntable with your speaker and enjoy fuss free connectivity with a 10M range. (Maximum range will be achieved when using devices with Bluetooth 4.0 or higher.)

Connectivity covered discretely located RCA ports for playback through an existing wired speaker system and a 1/8 inch headphone output for private listening

The style driven centerpiece of your listening experience 1/8 inch aux input and included cable to convert (or stream wirelessly) from other media sources including cassette players/CD players; plus, the elegant piano Black finish makes Ion Audio air LP an ideal addition to any room

