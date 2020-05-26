An Amazon all-time low slashes $470 off Razer’s Mercury White Blade 15 laptop

Amazon offers the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $2,129.99 shipped in Mercury White. Typically selling for $2,600, today’s offer is good for a nearly 20% discount, beats the previous price cut by $270, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 15-inch 1080p 240Hz display, Razer’s Blade 15 sports a more than capable set of internals centered around 16GB of RAM and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q graphics card. You’ll also find a 512GB SSD, as well as three USB 3.0 and a USB-C port, alongside an HDMI output. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review where we center an entire Chroma setup around the Blade 15. More below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma at $84. Adding this accessory into your battlestation will provide your setup with a place to dock your new Blade 15. It has an aluminum construction as well as a built-in USB 3.0 port and is designed to keep the laptop cool while gaming. Plus, there’s Chroma RGB lighting built-in as well.

If the 15-inch form-factor isn’t ideal for your gaming needs, it might be worth considering one of Razer’s latest and greatest releases instead. Razer just refreshed its Blade Stealth 13 lineup, building in a new 120Hz display and some other noteworthy features. That’s on top of the all-new Blade Pro 17.

Razer Blade 15 features:

The new Razer Blade is one of the smallest 15.6” gaming laptops, striking the perfect balance of power and portability. We’ve redesigned the laptop to be more compact yet contain even more power and features. The larger, near-bezeless 15.6” Full HD display stretches edge-to-edge and features 144Hz refresh rates, while the new 8th gen Intel Core i7 6-Core processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q design graphics deliver amazing performance and frame rates.

