Razer’s Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse drops to $50 (Save $40), more deals from $44

Amazon is currently offering the Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $90, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Centered around an esports-grade 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer’s Mamba Elite Mouse sports a corded form-factor alongside nine programmable macro buttons for customizing your gameplay experience. In true Razer fashion, you’ll also find Chroma RGB lighting included, as well. Over 1,700 customers have agreed upon a 4.4/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our Chroma Cave series. Head below for more deals from $44.

Other notable gaming deals include:

This morning we just reviewed Razer’s Gigantus V2 gaming mousepads, which are a perfect way to tie your setup together. We also took a hands-on look at Sennheiser GSP 300 Gaming Headphones and have kicked off a giveaway to score your very own pair. Get all the details right here.

Razer Mamba Elite Wired Gaming Mouse features:

The Razer Mamba Elite features our acclaimed Razer 5G advanced optical sensor with true 16, 000 DPI and Razer Mechanical mouse switches with extended durability of up to 50 million clicks. Get more control with 9 programmable buttons, Each one easily configured through Razer Synapse 3, and save up to 5 profiles to your mouse with on-board memory.

