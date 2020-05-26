While the might be overlooked often, having a mousepad that fits your playstyle can be very beneficial. We recently featured an overside mousepad from Glorious PC Gaming in our favorite WFH accessories, but today Razer has announced its latest cloth and rubber creation, the Gigantus V2. With sizes ranging from M to the desk-sized 3XL, there’s sure to be a size that fits your playstyle and setup. Head below to see them in action.

Out of the Box

Razer sent us all four sizes to check out of the brand new Gigantus V2. Here are the quick specs on the different sizes:

M – 360 x 275 x 3mm – $9.99

L – 450 x 400 x 3mm – $14.99

XXL – 940 x 410 x 4mm – $29.99

3XL – 1,200 x 550 x 4mm – $49.99

For my setup, I found that the 3XL fit what I wanted in a mousepad the most, and thus I spent the most time with this one. The other mousepads, even the XXL just weren’t as tall as I was looking for. Actually, that’s really the main reason I bought the Glorious PC Gaming mousepad earlier because it fit my setup just about perfectly.

But the 3XL extends even further to really fill up all of the usable space on my desk. Now, granted, my “desk” is actually a dining table repurposed as a desk, so it already has some massive dimensions. On my old desk, which was a leftover portion of Ikea countertop, the 3XL doesn’t even fit – it hangs off the edges. So be sure to do some measuring before you pick up a mousepad and see what will fit your space.

Razer Gigantus V2: Video

If you’ve paid close attention to some recent videos, you’ll notice the green line around the perimeter of my mousepad behind me. That’s the rubber pad found on the bottom of all of the Gigantus V2 mousepads. Granted, at 4mm, it’s thicker on the 3XL than the medium version that sits at 3mm, but it’s pretty visible from the sides.

Otherwise, besides the green underbelly and perimeter, the Gigantus is pretty stealthy. There is a small Razer tag in the upper right of the mousepad, but it stays out of the way and isn’t as large as the markings on the Glorious mousepad and especially the Steel Series mousepad that I had been using before that.

In Use

Actually using the Gigantus mousepad is great. With the 3XL, the added thickness makes it quite comfortable. Moving objects around on it, like my laptop and a wireless charging pad from HyperX, there is a little bit of grip to it.

Like I mentioned in the Work from Home Accessories video I did recently, one of the reasons I like an oversized mousepad is that it helps to define my immediate work area. It helps to keep it a little bit cleaner than I would normally.

I also like that I can move the keyboard around for gaming and working. Since I do both from the same station, when I’m typing I like having the keyboard centered in front of me. But when I’m ready to play a game, with the extended mousepad, I can just push it off to the side and open up all of that area for larger mouse sweeps. Granted, this is more tailed to my playstyle because I play FPS games at a lower DPI. If you play higher, you might not need all of the real estates to swing your mouse around wildly.

Make it your own with Razer Customs

Also announced today, you can make custom mousepads with your own, or pre-licensed graphics, through Razer Customs. This works on sizes ranging from M to XXL, but isn’t an option on the 3XL. You can also customize phone cases through the same portal. I haven’t been able to check this out yet, but head through to this link to give it a go and see what you can create.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Gigantus V2 is a fun mousepad from Razer. I’m not a super competitive player, so I can’t really speak to the speed of this very much, but it feels great from my experience. The 3XL is plenty big, big enough for an entire desk, and the ability to make your own custom creations for the other sizes is pretty neat. Of course, plenty of other brands have good mousepads out there as well.

