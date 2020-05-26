Save up to 24% on Aqara’s HomeKit-enabled smart plugs, sensors, more from $14

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its HomeKit Starter Set at $99.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $130, today’s offer saves you 24%, matches our previous mention, and comes within $3 of the all-time low. Aqara’s smart home system works with HomeKit out of the box and includes the necessary hub as well as a smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch. Plus, thanks to being centered around Zigbee connectivity, you’re looking at a more reliable setup than typical devices based around Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 115 customers and you can dive into our launch coverage for some additional information. Head below for more from $14.

Be sure to clip the on-page coupons for each of the following listings to lock-in the discounted prices.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

Be sure to swing by our smart home guide for additional discounts including Wemo’s 3-Way HomeKit Light Switch at $42 alongside August HomeKit smart lock bundles at up to $115 off, and even more.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!