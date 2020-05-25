August’s HomeKit Smart Lock Pro bundles get up to $115 off for Memorial Day

Amazon is offering the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge and Smart Keypad for $224.84 shipped. This bundle offers up to $340 in value, leaving you with $115 in savings. Best of all, it’s the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked by roughly $20. If you’ve been eyeing the August smart lock ecosystem, now may be the perfect time to take the plunge. This kit works with everything from HomeKit to Alexa thanks to the inclusion of August Connect. A Smart Keypad is also bundled, ensuring you can gain access with a simple passcode whenever smartphone or voice unlock do not seem like the best solution. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Oh, and don’t forget to swing by our coverage of the newest August smart lock which is now available.

If you don’t need the keypad, we’ve also spotted August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for $177.98 shipped at Amazon. Regularly priced at up to $280, today’s deal shaves $102 off and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 Amazon offers we’ve tracked. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 5,300 Amazon shoppers.

Don’t need smart tech? Opt for Kwikset’s Keypad Deadbolt at $60. I’ve been using two of these for around 6-months and have found they are reliable, easy-to-install, and able to bring a modern-looking aesthetic to any door.

August Smart Lock Pro features:

Works with Alexa for voice control

Control and monitor your door from anywhere. Lock and unlock your door, control keyless access and keep track of who comes and goes, all from your phone

Secure, code-based home entry

