It seems like this is shaping up to be the spring of unique footwear collaborations, with Vans announcing its upcoming collection of National Geographic-inspired kicks to follow up the Ben & Jerry’s sneakers from Nike. With five new styles on the way, the new lineup of shoes each sport a design influenced by nature, be it wildlife, iconic locations, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything the Vans and National Geographic collaboration has to offer.

Vans partners with National Geographic for new kicks

Vans has a history of teaming up other companies and brands in order to launch new shoes inspired the golden age of retro gaming and even art icons like Van Gogh. For its latest attempt to bring some fresh designs into its classic lineup of footwear, Vans is partnering with National Geographic in order to bring a similar sense of nature and exploration that the series is known for to your wardrobe.

Across the upcoming collection of kicks, Vans has five new designs on the way spread across various versions of its popular shoes. Fans won’t have to worry about ditching the classic chuck form-factors that the company has come to be known for over the years, as you’ll be able to choose from Slip-On, Era, Authentic, Old Skool, and Sk8-Hi styles. Each one comes outfitted in its own unique styling for the new collection, as well.

As you’d expect from a partnership with National Geographic, all of the upcoming Vans releases are covered in the sort of imagery found in the magazine. Some styles take a more simplistic approach by just bearing the brand’s logo and other imagery, while others look to bring various nature-inspired designs into the mix with flashier appearances.

The Slip-On pair comes decked out with Greenland’s Pine Island Glacier covering each shoe, while the Era style has ocean-inspired graphics that are complemented with GPS coordinates. There’s also one pair of Vans coated in National Geographic magazine covers that certainly steal the show, alongside an all-black version of the Vans Old Skool complete with printed wolf and tree frog images.

Nature-inspired footwear drops next month

Vans will be debuting its National Geographic collection at the start of next month on June 1. Prices are said to start at $80 or so and climb from there, capping out at $104. That’s pricer than the brand’s usual shoes, though it’s to be expected for a limited-edition collection like this.

