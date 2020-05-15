While Nike has been busy cranking out self-lacing shoes and pursuing various other collaborations, it turns out Ben & Jerry’s has been silently waiting for its turn. Today, all your ice cream and shoe mashup dreams come true as Nike partners with the iconic ice cream brand on the new Chunk Dunky Sneaker. Designed by the well-regarded Nike SB team, this dessert-inspired pair of shoes are set to hit as a limited run with availability lined up at select retailers, online, and independent shoe shops. We have full details, pricing, and availability info down below on the new Chunk Dunky Sneaker.

Ben & Jerry’s collabs with Nike on new SB shoes

The latest creation from Nike comes out of Burlington, Vermont’s most famous sons, dubbed The Chunky Dunky, with a dairy-themed design sure to make any ice cream fan excited. Of course, Ben & Jerry’s has long been known for its bright colors and fun flavor names. Its first collaboration with Nike appears to beautifully transfer those features to a new pair of SB Dunk Low Pros.

The Nike SB team has long been known for its collabs with various athletes and brands, so naturally, it was a great fit to pair with the iconic designs of Ben & Jerry’s. While the bright colors are sure to bring in sneakerheads, it’s likely the authentic cow-theme and brushed leather that will become a defining feature. There’s no denying a Jordan 3s vibe here…just trade the elephant for a cow.

“Ben & Jerry’s loves bringing creative and exciting experiences to our fans – and this is a one-of-a-kind shoe that only Nike SB could do,” said Jay Curley, Global Head of Integrated Marketing at Ben & Jerry’s.

In typical Ben & Jerry’s fashion, there’s a tie-die element here as well. Grabbing an overhead look at the sneaker reveals a rainbow entire that goes right in hand with the brand’s typical bring colors. You’ll also find Ben & Jerry’s motif, “If it’s not fun, why do it?” on the inside too.

Pricing and availability

The new Nike Chunk Dunky Sneaker is set to retail for a rather affordable $100, given how these collabs usually go and will be available at a handful of retail locations. This includes a few independent skating stores and online at the Nike SB storefront or via the SNKRS app. Nike is divulging just how many shoes will be available, but you can guess that this will be a limited run. So if you’re interested, make sure to act quickly.

Source: Ben & Jerry’s

