CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock has 87W charging: $230 (Save $80), more from $26

- May. 27th 2020 11:39 am ET

0

CalDigit’s official Amazon store is currently offering its TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock for $229.99 shipped. Down from its $310 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 26% in savings, is $50 under the competing sale price at B&H, and matches our previous mention. Upgrade your work from home setup with five USB ports, three USB-C outputs, DisplayPort, Gigabit Ethernet, and more thanks to CalDigit’s TS3 Plus. This dock not only expands your Mac’s I/O, but brings 87W USB-C charging to the equation, allowing you to connect to all of these inputs with a single cable while still powering up your machine. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 730 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

We’ve also spotted that Aukey Store US via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.99 shipped with the code 675PCBJ2 and when you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $40, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have Apple’s latest MacBook or iPad Pro, then you know the struggle of not having any ports outside of USB-C. Offering HDMI, VGA, SD/microSD, and even Ethernet, this hub is perfect for your on-the-go workflow needs. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.

For other ways to grow your Mac setup, we’re currently seeing a $200 discount on Acer’s 49-inch Curved 1080p UltraWide Monitor alongside some additional offerings from $110. That’s on top of SanDisk’s portable 500GB USB-C SSD at $82, and even more in our relevant guide.

CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 Dock features:

Connect a variety of Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, DisplayPort 1.2, Gigabit Ethernet, S/PDIF audio, 3.5mm audio, and SDXC UHS-II peripherals to your compatible system using the space gray TS3 Plus 15-Port Thunderbolt 3 Dock from CalDigit.

