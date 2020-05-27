Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna lets you cut the cord at $16 (33% off)

Monoprice is currently offering its Digital HD7 Outdoor 65-Mile Range HDTV Antenna for $15.99 shipped. Down from $24, today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve tracked overall. Adding this OTA antenna to your cord-cutting setup will bring with it news and other local content you may be missing with streaming services alone. It can pull in stations from 65-miles away thanks to its outdoor design. For a look at what that means in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a report on which channels are accessible near you. Just under 100 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

Even if the 65-mile range proves to be a bit overkill, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more affordable alternative from a well-known company. Though if you don’t mind skipping out on the Monoprice branding and dropping the 65-mile range down to 25, this thin indoor HDTV antenna sells for $10 at Amazon. It comes backed by a 3.7/5 star rating from over 9,000 customers.

Monoprice’s antenna is a perfect addition to HDHomeRun’s SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR, which just so happens to be on sale for $150, saving you $50 from the going rate. We’re also seeing Amazon’s Recast tuner and DVR alongside other Fire TV deals from $40.

Monoprice 65-Mile Outdoor Antenna features:

This antenna has a maximum range of up to 65 miles, is weatherproof, rust proof, and UV resistant, making it ideal for outdoor installations. It can be rotated 360 degrees, allowing for both horizontal and vertical orientations. The package includes hardware for mounting the antenna to a pole or rail.

