Save $50 on HDHomeRun’s SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR on sale for $150, more from $130

- May. 27th 2020 8:14 am ET

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR for $149.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount and the second-best price we’ve seen to date. Featuring dual built-in tuners, you’ll be able to watch or record two different channels at a time. That’s on top of its built-in 1TB internal hard drive, which can store up to 150-hours of content. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Plex integration for tying in your OTA content with other shows and movies. Rated 3.8/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Best Buy’s official eBay storefront, you’ll find the SERVIO 2TB DVR for $129.99. Matched directly from Best Buy, as well. Typically fetching $180, today’s offer marks one of the first times we’ve seen it on sale and is a new low. For those who already have a HDHomeRun tuner, SERVIO will bring the same DVR capabilities found in the lead deal, but with a 2TB hard drive. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Don’t forget that Amazon’s Fire TV Memorial Day sale from $30 is still ongoing and filled with a few different options to expand your setup. There’s even Amazon’s Recast tuner and DVR starting at $150, if the HDHomeRun options aren’t doing it for you.

HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo 1TB DVR features:

Watch and record live TV with this HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo. Advanced Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity offer simple setup and let you watch over-the-air content from a wide variety of devices. This HDHomeRun SCRIBE Duo streams up to two programs at once and includes enough storage to record up to 150 hours of live TV.

