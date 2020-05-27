Save $121 on V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones at $229

- May. 27th 2020 3:15 pm ET

0

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones for $229 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer saves you 34%, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $50, and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Sporting a unique design, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 headphones are comprised of more premium materials like a lightweight steel frame, durable vegan leather, and more. The cans come equipped with 14-hour battery life and are complemented by dual 50mm drivers that power the audio experience in order to create an “immersive 3D soundstage.” Rated 4.1/5 stars from 425 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Opt for the previous-generation V-MODA Crossfade Headphones to save even more. Right now this pair of Bluetooth cans will run you $198 at Amazon, allowing you to save a bit more than the featured option. Here you’ll miss out on the high-end audio and drop battery life down to 12-hours, but will still enjoy a similar, high-end design.

We’re also still seeing the Bose 700 ANC Wireless Headphones on sale for $300 right now, saving you 25% from the going rate. That’s on top of Apple’s AirPods Pro, which are down to one of their best prices at Amazon to date of $228.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphone features:

Featuring powerful 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers with CCAW voice coils engineered in Japan, Crossfade 2 Wireless produces audio that can please even the most discerning sound engineer, with a clean, deep bass, vivid mids and a wide 3D soundstage. Experience your music as if you were really there, and in certified Hi-Res Audio when wired.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
V-MODA

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go