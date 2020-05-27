Save $121 on V-MODA’s stylish Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones at $229

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphones for $229 shipped. Down from its $350 going rate, today’s offer saves you 34%, beats Amazon’s competing sale price by $50, and is the lowest we’ve seen this year. Sporting a unique design, V-MODA’s Crossfade 2 headphones are comprised of more premium materials like a lightweight steel frame, durable vegan leather, and more. The cans come equipped with 14-hour battery life and are complemented by dual 50mm drivers that power the audio experience in order to create an “immersive 3D soundstage.” Rated 4.1/5 stars from 425 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Opt for the previous-generation V-MODA Crossfade Headphones to save even more. Right now this pair of Bluetooth cans will run you $198 at Amazon, allowing you to save a bit more than the featured option. Here you’ll miss out on the high-end audio and drop battery life down to 12-hours, but will still enjoy a similar, high-end design.

We’re also still seeing the Bose 700 ANC Wireless Headphones on sale for $300 right now, saving you 25% from the going rate. That’s on top of Apple’s AirPods Pro, which are down to one of their best prices at Amazon to date of $228.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless Headphone features:

Featuring powerful 50mm dual-diaphragm drivers with CCAW voice coils engineered in Japan, Crossfade 2 Wireless produces audio that can please even the most discerning sound engineer, with a clean, deep bass, vivid mids and a wide 3D soundstage. Experience your music as if you were really there, and in certified Hi-Res Audio when wired.

