Emerson Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control for $106.50

- May. 28th 2020 8:58 am ET

Luzhi via Amazon offers the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat for $106.49 shipped. That’s down from the original $169 price tag and the usual $150 going rate. We’ve never seen this model for less at Amazon. Consider upgrading to a smart thermostat this year with a built-in display, you’ll be able to create automatic schedules and enjoy other features that cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Notable features here include a bright and color display, which relays temperatures, settings, and more. You’ll be able to use this model with Apple’s HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Alexa, leveraging voice control, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Drop the HomeKit compatibility save a bit further with this Honeywell Smart Thermostat at $69. It currently ships with a free Echo Dot, as well. You’ll miss out on the Siri control, but otherwise the features are largely the same. This is a great way to introduce smart home control to your thermostat on a budget. Rated 4/5 stars.

Make sure to hop over to our Green Deals guide for all of that latest price drops on energy-efficient tools, thermostats, and more. With warmer weather upon us, now is a great time to transition from oil and gas to electric tools.

Emerson Sensi Touch features:

The Sensi Touch Wi-Fi smart thermostat puts comfort control at your fingertips whether you are at home or on-the-go. Just a tap of the easy-to-use touchscreen display or free mobile app lets you remotely access, change or program your home temperatures anytime. Anywhere. Designed to work with HVAC equipment in most homes.

