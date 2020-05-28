Save 38% when you cut the cord with Mohu’s Curve 30 OTA TV Antenna at $25

Amazon is currently offering the Mohu Curve 30 OTA TV Antenna for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually fetching $40, today’s offer saves you 38%, marks the lowest we’ve seen this year, and comes within $5 of the all-time low from last September. With the ability to pull content in from 30-miles away, Mohu’s antenna is a solid way to supplement your cord-cutting kit with local news and other stations. It has a flat design that don’t take up too much space in your home theater, as well. With 270 customers having left a review, it carries a 3.8/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

Available OTA content varies based on where you live. So for the full report, be sure to head on over to AntennaWeb to see which channels are accessible for you. Should the results show that you don’t need to pick up content from 30-miles away, the Mohu Leaf Metro will do the trick at under $18. Here you’ll cut the range down to 25-miles while saving some extra cash.

We’re also still seeing Monoprice’s 65-Mile Outdoor OTA Antenna on sale for $16, saving you 33% from the going rate. That’s on top of deals on Amazon’s Recast tuner and DVR alongside other Fire TV deals from $40.

Mohu Curve 30 OTA TV Antenna features:

Mohu was the first to re-think how an indoor HDTV antenna should look and, in the process, created the world’s first paper-thin HDTV antenna called the Leaf. Mohu’s done it again with the new Curve 30, taking antennas another aesthetically pleasing step forward. Mohu Curve 30 brings a fresh look to indoor antennas, while delivering the same great top performance as our famous Leaf antenna.

