Need some extra USB-C cables? Amazon’s 9-ft. 5-pack is now at $25 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering a 5-pack of its 9-foot AmazonBasics USB-C cables for $24.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $47 or so, the 5-pack has been sliding down in price over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This is a great chance to score some extra charging cables for your MacBooks, Chromebooks, compatible Galaxy devices, and more. This is a 5-pack of 9-foot USB-C 2.0 cables with an up to 480Mb/s data transfer speed and a power output of 5V/3A. It ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 5,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the 5-pack of 3-foot AmazonBasics cables sells for even more than today’s lead deal at $32. However, if a 5-pack is overkill for you, you can score a single AmazonBasics 9-foot USB-C cable for $11 right now, or a 6-foot for under $9.

Speaking of USB-C, we also have CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock at $80 off today, not mention all the accessories and charging gear in this morning’s roundup. We also have plenty of USB-C compatible gear on sale right now including HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook and loads of Apple gear like iPad Pro, the new 13-inch MacBook Pro, and much more right here.

More on the AmazonBasics USB-C cables:

Connect USB Type-C enabled devices (MacBook, Chromebook Pixel, Galaxy Note 7 etc.) with standard USB Type-C 2.0 enabled devices and accessories (smartphones, car/wall charger, multi-port adapters etc.)

Ideal for charging and powering USB Type-C enabled devices, as well as syncing data, photos and music

Reversible design – easily insert the connector into any Type-C enabled device (does not matter which side is up)

Type-C port is half the width and one-third the height of a standard USB-A connector (slightly larger compared to Lightning or Micro-USB ports)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!