Smartphone Accessories: Anker ROAV 10W SmartCharge Mount $35 (40% off), more

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Anker ROAV SmartCharge 10W Qi Charging Car Mount for $34.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 40% and marks the lowest we’ve seen so far this year. Anker’s ROAV fits over an air vent and brings wireless charging into your setup with 10W speeds. The mount can handle a variety of devices from an iPhone SE to larger 11 Pro Max. It’ll also keep your smartphone in view for easily keeping an eye on navigation directions and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Recharge your phone on the road with this Anker ROAV SmartCharge wireless charging mount. The flexible holder accommodates most phones, and Qi wireless charging technology quickly recharges compatible smartphones without using a power cord. This Anker ROAV SmartCharge wireless charging mount includes two vent mounts that offer easy installation with most car air vents. Compatible with most Qi-compatible devices; 10W charging power; 2 PowerlQ 2.0 charging ports; over-temperature control; case-friendly.

