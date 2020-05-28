Smartphone Accessories: Anker ROAV 10W SmartCharge Mount $35 (40% off), more

- May. 28th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Anker ROAV SmartCharge 10W Qi Charging Car Mount for $34.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down from its $60 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 40% and marks the lowest we’ve seen so far this year. Anker’s ROAV fits over an air vent and brings wireless charging into your setup with 10W speeds. The mount can handle a variety of devices from an iPhone SE to larger 11 Pro Max. It’ll also keep your smartphone in view for easily keeping an eye on navigation directions and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Recharge your phone on the road with this Anker ROAV SmartCharge wireless charging mount. The flexible holder accommodates most phones, and Qi wireless charging technology quickly recharges compatible smartphones without using a power cord.

This Anker ROAV SmartCharge wireless charging mount includes two vent mounts that offer easy installation with most car air vents. Compatible with most Qi-compatible devices; 10W charging power; 2 PowerlQ 2.0 charging ports; over-temperature control; case-friendly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go