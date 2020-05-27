HP’s latest 14-inch Chromebook sees first discount to $229 (Save $61)

BuyDig is currently offering the HP Chromebook 14a for $229 shipped once added to your cart. Down from its $290 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 21% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Centered around a 14-inch display, this Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM as well as 32GB of onboard SSD storage. It boasts up to 13-hours of battery life per charge and features two built-in USB-C ports, a B&O sound system, and more. There’s also a USB 3.0 port for connecting legacy devices, as well. Having just been released, reviews are still coming in. Though other HP Chromebooks are highly-rated. More details below.

HP Chromebook 14a features:

The best of work and play in one place. The HP Chromebook with a responsive Dual-Core Intel Celeron processor, 14″ HD display sporting more screen space, stereo speakers tuned by the audio experts at B&O and up to 13 hours and 30 minutes of battery life, you can knock out any assignment while binge watching your favorite shows.

