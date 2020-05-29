iPhone XR hits Apple’s refurbished storefront for the first time

Apple quietly refreshed its online storefront this morning bringing some new inventory to the mix at notable discounts. For the first time, iPhone XR is now available for purchase with deals from $539. As usual, Apple remains at the top of its refurbished game with one of the best policies out there including all of the original accessories and more. Full details on pricing and availability can be found just below.

Apple brings iPhone XR to its refurbished storefront

Periodically, Apple will introduce new offerings to its popular refurbished storefront. This remains one of the best ways to save on previous-generation products. More often than not, its inventory is limited to iPads and Macs, leaving iPhones out in the cold.

Not today. Apple is bringing its iPhone XR to the refurbished marketplace for the first time. Prices are as follows:

That equates to as much as $120 off the regular going rate and is one of the best unlocked offers we’ve seen. iPhone XR is certainly still a capable device in 2020 and it’s expected to continue to receive updates for the foreseeable future as Apple rolls out new versions of iOS.

After first hitting the scene in 2018, the iPhone XR arrived as a more budget-friendly version of the popular iPhone XS/Max. It delivered much of the same level of performance as its higher-end siblings but lacked the latest designs. Of course, the bright colors were a hit with a portion of Apple’s audience.

Apple refurbs remain a great buy in 2020

As noted off the top, Apple is known for its stringent refurbishment process, which results in a stellar warranty and all of the original accessories. Shoppers have the option of adding AppleCare as well to extend coverage past the included year.

You will receive a “like new” device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

You can catch up on the latest refurbished news from Apple in our previous coverage, including full breakdowns on pricing of the new Mac Pro and Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air.

