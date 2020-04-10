Apple is now offering the latest Mac Pro and additional 2018 Mac mini models on its refurbished storefront for the first time. As always, going the refurbished route via Apple offers notable savings alongside one of the best warranties in the business. Particularly on the pricier Mac Pro, there is a real chance to score notable savings here while still having peace of mind as opposed to shopping through some third-party retailers. Hit the jump for full details on today’s availability, including pricing and more.

Mac Pro and Mac mini arrive on Apple’s refurb storefront

Priced from $5,439, Apple is now making various Mac Pro models available on its refurbished storefront. You’ll find 12 different configurations available in all with at least $560 off in comparison to a new condition model. Of course, with Mac Pro sporting a hefty price tag, this is a great way to save big on Apple’s high-end machine.

Additional Mac mini models are also making their first appearance on the refurbished storefront today with prices from $599 on the previous-generation model. That’s down $100 from the original price on the entry-level configuration, but it’s worth considering it only comes with 256GB as opposed to the latest generation.

Details on Apple’s refurbishment process

As noted off the top, Apple is known for its stringent refurbishment process, which results in a stellar warranty and all of the original accessories. Shoppers have the option of adding AppleCare as well to extend coverage past the included year.

You will receive a “like new” device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

