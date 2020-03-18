Following a big morning of product announcements from Apple, including new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models, we’re turning our attention to its refurbished storefront. Today, Apple has pushed a number of price drops and fresh inventory, including new all-time low prices on MacBook Air and more. Apple is known as one of the best in the business when it comes to refurbished products, offering a full 1-year warranty and including all original accessories with your purchase. It’s a great way to cash in on extra savings without breaking the bank. Head below for all of our top picks from today’s refresh.

Apple adds new refurb inventory following refresh

While Apple notably announced a new MacBook Air today with aggressive education pricing, now previous-generation 2018 models are being discounted even further on the refurbished storefront. The Gold 256GB model is now $719, which is down from the original $1,199 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date in any condition. While today’s new MacBook Airs rock a refreshed keyboard and other upgraded specs, for the price, this refurbished deal is certainly worth a look.

Another notable standout as part of today’s refresh is Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro 64GB, which falls to $549, from the original $699 price tag. This is the best refurbished price we’ve tracked to date. If you’re not ready to shell out money for the latest iPad Pro, you’ll find many similar features and the same body type on this model.

Apple is expected to continue to add more new inventory to its refurbished storefront in the coming weeks. Just recently, Apple began selling its 16-inch MacBook Pro in refurbished condition with prices from $2,039, making it a great way to save further from the usual $2,399 or more price tag. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Details on Apple’s refurbishment process

As noted off the top, Apple is known for its stringent refurbishment process, which results in a stellar warranty and all original accessories. Shoppers have the option of adding AppleCare as well to extend coverage past the included year.

You will receive a “like new” device with genuine Apple replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned and inspected. Refurbished iOS devices will come with new battery and outer shell. Every device will come with all accessories, cables and operating systems. All Apple Certified Refurbished products are packaged in a brand new white box and will be sent to you with free shipping and returns.

