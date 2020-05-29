Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones return to Amazon low at $150 (Save $130)

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones for $149.99 shipped. Also available for the same price at B&H. Typically fetching $280, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount, marks the first price cut we’ve seen this year, and matches the all-time low set only once before. Marshall’s Mid Headphones sport a stylish, vintage-inspired design and comes backed by an arsenal of features like active noise cancellation. You’ll enjoy 20-hours of playback when blocking out the audio around you, or up to 30 otherwise. There’s a pair of custom-tuned drivers alongside a built-in control knob and a leather carrying case completes the package. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 665 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the more stylish design offered by the featured Marshall cans and opt for the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones instead. You’ll still enjoy similar ANC features, but with 40-hours of playback per charge alongside a more affordable $50 price tag. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Capture that same retro-inspired design but in speaker form with the Fender Monterey for $150. That’s 36% off the going rate and marks an Amazon low on this leather-wrapped Bluetooth speaker.

Marshall Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones features:

Isolate yourself from the world around you and focus only on the music with the Mid A.N.C. Active Noise-Canceling On-Ear Wireless Headphones from Marshall Audio. The Mid A.N.C. headphones feature built-in technology that is designed to actively filter out ambient noise, leaving you with only whatever audio you choose to stream to them.

