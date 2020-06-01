Save up to 25% on retro 8Bitdo Bluetooth Gamepads with deals from $30

Amazon is currently offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price, and matching the all-time low. 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro controller brings retro vibes to your Switch, PC, Mac, and plenty of other devices thanks to Bluetooth connectivity. The classic Nintendo-inspired design doesn’t skimp out on modern features, as you’ll find two joysticks alongside a D-pad and typical ABXY button layout. You’ll also be able to enjoy motion controls, rumble vibration, and USB-C charging. Over 730 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, you’ll find the 8Bitdo N30 Pro2 Bluetooth Gamepad for $29.99. Down from $40, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Here you’ll find a similar overall layout to the Sn30 Pro detailed above, but with an NES-inspired design and more ergonomic form-factor. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 230 customers.

Be sure to swing by our apps/games guide for even more deals today, especially if you’re looking to load up your switch with discounted titles. Alongside plenty of other price cuts, Fire Emblem Three Houses is down to $45 in today’s roundup of the best deals.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad features:

The One Controller to rule them all. Inspired by the classic Super Nintendo. Fully featured Controller- clickable joysticks, rumble vibration, motion controls, wireless Bluetooth, rechargeable battery, home and screenshot Buttons and a USB-C connector!. Perfect classic d-pad. Compatibility Windows 7 and above Bluetooth 4.0, Android 4.0 and above macOS 10.7 and above, Switch 1.0.0 and above.

