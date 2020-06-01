Expand your battlestation with Razer gaming keyboards, mice, more from $30

Amazon offers the Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. Typically fetching $150, it recently dropped to $110 with today’s offer saving you an extra $20 and matching our previous mention. This is also the third-best offer to date and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Centered around Razer’s Purple switches, you’ll be able to take advantage of the company’s Optical beam-based actuation. A matte, aluminum top plate offers a premium look and feel, plus there’s full programmable macro support for customizing things to your liking. One of the hallmark features here is of course Razer Chroma, which syncs with a variety of other accessories for a unique multicolor experience. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,600 customers. Head below for more deals from $30.

Other notable Razer gaming accessories include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing a $470 discount on Razer’s Mercury White Blade 15 laptop, which has dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. That’s on top of all of the other deals you’ll find in our PC gaming guide.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard features:

Put intuitive gaming controls at your fingertips with this Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard. Razer purple mechanical switches deliver responsive operation, so every stroke of the keys results in action on your screen. An integrated palm rest keeps your hands comfortable as you play, while the adjustable tilt feature offers extra customization options. This Razer Huntsman opto-mechanical keyboard is compatible with both Windows and Mac systems for added convenience.

