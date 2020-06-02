After numerous reports that Amazon is delaying Prime Day, we’re now seeing news that the online shopping giant is planning a sale on June 22 to “jumpstart sales” after recent COVID-19 refocusing. This is good news to consumers considering the last report that we saw said that Amazon’s Prime Day sale would be delayed until September, while it normally takes place during June or July. This unnamed event has been dubbed the “Biggest Sale in the Sky” and is expected to go for anywhere from 7- to 10-days.

Amazon is reportedly planning a 7- to 10-day sale in June

Normally, Prime Day only goes for one day (or up to 36-hours.) So, what all does this surprise summer sale from Amazon entail? According to a report from CNBC, Amazon is sending out notices today to its sellers that a big sale will be happening starting June 22nd. According to the document viewed by CNBC, this “Fashion Summer Sale Event” will last anywhere from 7- to 10-days and is by invitation only. “We are having the Biggest Summer Sale event to drive excitement and jump-start sales,” the notice states. “To drive customer engagement, we are asking for your participation.”

Right now, it’s unclear how many sellers will be participating in this sale, and we’re unsure as to the scope in comparison to Prime Day or Black Friday. However, sellers are being asked to submit their discounts of at least 30% by end of day tomorrow. Amazon is reportedly still finalizing the landing page, as well.

Prime Day replacement?

Honestly, I don’t think that this will fully replace Prime Day. Amazon is doing this on shorter notice than what Prime Day normally is, meaning it will be more like a summer kickoff sales event if I had to guess. However, with discounts of at least 30%, we’re expecting to see some great price drops here. We’re still unclear what all products will be discounted, if it’ll just be fashion like the event name says above, or if it’ll be site-wide on things like Apple products, computers, tablets, TVs, and more. In fact, we don’t even know if this is restricted to Prime members only or not.

What to expect

This sale is set to kick off on June 22nd, which is just 20 days away. The past few months, Amazon has been pushing “essentials only,” and in March the online shopping giant was even delaying some products by over a month so they could free up the supply chain for things like medical supplies and the like. Hopefully, this will be Amazon’s big push into summer since things have been returning to normal at the warehouses, and we’re expecting that Prime Day will follow suit and land in September still.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!