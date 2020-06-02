Bring home this adorable Little Buddy Kirby plush at under $10 (30% off), more

- Jun. 2nd 2020 1:40 pm ET

Amazon is now offering the 5.5-inch Little Buddy Kirby Adventure All Star Plush for $9.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $14, today’s deal is nearly 30% off and the lowest total we can find. It is also matching the best we have tracked on Amazon in years. Perfect for Nintendo collectors or fans of the titular pink hero himself, the plushy measures out at 6- by 4- by 5.5-inches. As cuddly as it is perfect for the game room shelf, this is an officially licensed plush made in the USA by Little Buddy. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.

We also spotted the Little Buddy Super Mario All Star Collection Toad Plush on sale for $9.88 Prime shipped at Amazon. Regularly up to $17, this is matching the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon and is the best price we can find. This one is a little taller than the Kirby above at 7.5-inches and carries solid ratings from over 300 Amazon customers.

Speaking of Kirby, be sure to checkout the 25th anniversary art book and the Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set while you’re at it. Also remember, Kirby’s classic adventures are available via a Switch Online membership as part of Nintendo’s NES/SNES libraries.

More on the Little Buddy Kirby Adventure All Star Plush:

  • Official Licensed Plush By Little Buddy USA
  • Limited availability
  • Cute and Collectible
  • Soft and Cuddly
  • Approx. Size: 6″L x 4″W x 5.5″H

