Viz Media is bringing a new official Kirby art book to the US this week. Everyone’s favorite transforming pink alien guy is being represented in the glorious new full-color coffee table-style art book, which spans over 25-years of Kirby history. Most recently appearing in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the book covers everything from Kirby’s games and gaming appearances to novels, toys, and more. Head below for all the details and an excellent price drop.

Kirby first came on the scene back in 1992 with the release Kirby’s Dream Land for the Game Boy. Created by Masahiro Sakurai at the age of 19 as a place holder for his upcoming Nintendo game, Kirby has become a staple in gaming. He is easily among one of the most iconic mascots in Nintendo’s impressive stable of timeless characters. He (It?) is also easily one of the more adored of them all and most certainly deserving of a complete official Kirby art book.

New official Kirby art book

The 272-page Kirby: Art & Style Collection book comes wrapped in a beautiful hardcover package that will look just as nice on the shelf as it will in your lap. The book spans the entire 25-year history of the titular pink hero with everything from concept sketches and in-game imagery to international video game box art.

Publisher Viz took to its official blog recently to outline some additional elements of the book you don’t tend to see in these kinds of collections. On top of the usual and aforementioned art, you’ll also see “special images and designs for all kinds of Kirby awesomeness.” That includes imagery from Kirby novels, the 25th Anniversary Orchestra concert in Japan, toy lines, stamps, and more.

The visuals are accompanied by exclusive notes from creators and artists who have been bringing Kirby to life over the last quarter-century. The book includes art from Kirby: Planet Robobot, 2003’s Kirby: Air Ride, the claymation-style approach to Kirby and the Rainbow Curse from 2015, and even a host of adorable plushies, plus everything in between.

Pricing & Availability:

The new official Kirby art book is now available stateside with a $30 MSRP. However, you can already score a copy for $23.68 shipped at Amazon, which is more than 20% off and the lowest total we have tracked.

9to5Toys’ Take:

There’s nothing overly groundbreaking about this, or any other gaming art book. But it is nice to see the entire pantheon of Kirby lore and media represented here. The artists/authors have clearly hit the nail on the head with the cover art (in my opinion), which will look great in any game room. While it might not be quite as delicious as the Kirby Dolce Collector’s Box Set, any fan of Nintendo’s transforming pink alien will want to take a closer look at the new official Kirby art book.

