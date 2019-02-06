Nintendo debuted its paid online service in the fall of 2018. Since then, the company has managed to keep up its end of the bargain to bring new digital titles to Nintendo Switch Online. And sure, some of them haven’t been the most memorable games. But soon, two of the most beloved retro classics will be coming to the digital library. That’s right, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Kirby’s Adventure will be joining the Switch’s retro library. Hit the jump for all the details.

Since Nintendo Switch Online’s debut in September, the service has added 13 new retro titles. Just last month another favorite, Zelda II, landed on the Switch alongside Blaster Master. Now that the 5th of the month has rolled by, Nintendo has announced the next batch games it’ll be bringing to fans.

Unlike past months, where Nintendo graced us with three new titles, for February we’re only getting two. But before anyone jumps to conclusions that this is a bad thing, Nintendo is opting for quality over quantity here. Fans will be getting their first helping of retro Kirby on the Switch alongside yet another debut of Mario title.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 2 brings a fresh take to the series with the introduction of new game mechanics not present in its predecessor. There’s a whole host of new enemies, and to help tackle all of the challenges, you’ll also have four different playable characters at your disposal. Sure it might just be a re-skinned version of Doki Doki Panic, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t a fan-favorite for many.

Kirby’s Adventure

Making his debut on the Switch, at least in 8-bit form, Kirby’s Adventure is just as beloved as Mario Bros. 2. And just like the other release, it is the second game in its series. It’s garnered a lot of fans compared to the first, and for good reason.

Kirby’s Adventure debuted pretty much all of the core characteristics of everyone’s favorite pink hero. The game introduced Kirby’s copy ability and was actually the first game that made him pink!

Switch owners in Japan will also be getting a third title, the sumo wrestling game Tsuppari Oozumou. Unfortunately those of us here in the States will miss out on the little-known release. But like I said before, both of the titles we are getting make up for it in droves.

Both of the new NES games have quite the positive reputation and are perfect embodiments of nostalgia for many. While there probably aren’t a lot of Switch Online holdouts at this point, February is giving them two major reasons to jump on board.

The new titles will be joining the online library’s 31 other games next Wednesday, on February 13th. Just like all of the releases that have come before, they’ll be available at no extra charge for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Last month it was uncovered that SNES games may be joining the lineup of titles in the future. So each month Nintendo Switch Online becomes more and more of a must-have. Be sure to let us know what you think of February’s releases in the comments below.