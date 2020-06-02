Slash 28% off Sphero’s RVR All-Terrain Robot and learn to code for $180

Amazon is currently offering the Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot for $180.23 shipped. Down from its $250 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28%, beats our previous mention by $15, and is one of the best we’ve seen in several months. Sphero RVR allows you to customize and code an all-terrain vehicle which sits on a pair of treads and packs a series of onboard sensors like IR, light, and color as well as an accelerometer, and gyroscope. It can integrate with Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and even littleBits for additional coding fun. Over 715 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Want to enjoy much of Sphero’s coding experience but in a more affordable package? Sphero Mini enters with a $48 price tag and packs much of the same app-control and other programming functionality as the RVR, but in a spheral shell. Learn more in our review.

If you’re looking to keep the kids busy with some education content, LEGO’s BOOST Creative Toolbox coding kit is still on sale right now. At 20% off the going rate, it can be yours for $128. That’s on top of a discount we spotted earlier today on Kano’s Star Wars Coding Kit at $25.50.

Sphero RVR All-Terrain Coding Robot features:

RVR is Sphero’s revolutionary take on the programmable robot. It’s drivable right out of the box, packed with a diverse suite of sensors and built for customization. RVR is a mobile platform for hackers, makers, educators, and learners.

