While we still have ongoing offers available on the highly-rated Beholder series as well as hundreds of dollars in savings on this Mac app bundle, we are ready to add to the list with today's new batch of deals. Those include one of the best RPGs on mobile, relaxing sleep apps, PDF suites, astronomy made simple, and more. Highlights include Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map, Stardew Valley, Last Colossus, Magic Launcher Pro, Titan Quest HD, and Sleep Sounds, among others.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Watchimise-Minimal Watch Faces: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Ruler – tape measure length: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Video to Photo Grabber: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magic Launcher Pro: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Titan Quest HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Star Walk 2 – Night Sky Map: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stardew Valley: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: The Limited Edition 11 app Mac Bundle: $54 ($800+ value)

iOS Universal: PDF Converter by Readdle: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Deaf-Mute Communication Helper: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: air radio tune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Ray Watermark: Photo & Video: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Smart: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Awesome Calendar: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Star Walk 2:

Star Walk 2 is an exquisite stargazing app enabling you to explore the night sky through the screen of your device. Make an effortless journey through thousands of stars, comets, constellations, and other celestial bodies. All you have to do is point your device to the sky! The app taps your device’s sensors and the GPS to determine the exact position of stars, planets, constellations, comets, ISS, satellites, meteor showers, etc., in the night sky. Star Walk 2 shows the real-time map of the sky on your screen in whatever direction you are pointing the device. As you hold your phone up and point it towards the sky, the star map follows your motions using the built-in gyroscope to match the map on your screen to the stars seen from your location.

