Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $40, Nioh 2 $40, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first big-time price drop we have tracked since its release in April. You can always score the free demo to give it a try first (the official board game might be worth a look too), just don’t miss out on today’s amazing price while you’re at it. Completely rebuilt from the ground up, this is the RE3 you remember with some seriously amazing visual upgrades and a few tweaks along the way. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the ongoing Days of Play PS4 sale, Nioh 2, Oceanhorn, God of War, Dark Souls III, and much more.
Sony has now launched its 2020 Days of Play summer sale with up to 50% off PlayStation Hits games, deals on its first-party headsets, PlayStation Plus, and much more. You can browse through all of those deals right here.
Today’s best game deals:
- Nioh 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- The Outer Worlds Switch pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- DropMix Music Gaming System deals from $9…
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 $15 (Reg. $20)
- MW2 Campaign Remaster
- Devil May Cry 5 Collector’s Edition $74.50 (Reg. $150)
- Dark Souls III Deluxe $13.50 (Reg. $50+)
- DOOM Eternal $39 (Reg. $60)
- Crash + Spyro Triple Play $60 (Reg. $100)
- Bloodborne $10 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection $12 (Reg. $40+)
- Metro Exodus $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom (physical) $20 (Reg. $40+)
- TERMINATOR: RESISTANCE $27 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 0 Switch $13 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 4 Switch $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 5 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 6 $15 (Reg. $30)
- The Flame In The Flood: Complete $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- Darksiders Genesis Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Golf Peaks $2 (Reg. $4)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL $30 (Reg. $38+)
- Windjammers $20 (Reg. $30)
- Super Bomberman R $10 (Reg. $40)
- Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa $1 (Reg. $20)
- Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition $15 (Reg. $20)
- Collection of Mana $26 (Reg. $40)
- Steamworld franchise sale via PSN from $2.50…
- Metal Gear Solid V $4 (Reg. $15+)
- The Division Franchise Bundle: $16.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Fallout 4 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Metal Gear Solid V Ground Zeroes $3 (Reg. $20)
- Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack $56 (Reg. $90)
- More PS4 Games Under $20 right here…
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom $18 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Cells GOTY $21 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium $25 (Reg. $40)
- Or $9.50 with PS Plus
- Call of Duty: WWII FREE with PS Plus
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Far Cry New Dawn $16 (Reg. $40)
- Hitman 2 Gold PS4 and Xbox One $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Paper Mario Origami King pre-order $60
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Yakuza Like A Dragon pre-order $60
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath pre-order $60
- More details here
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
PSA: Sony’s rarely in-stock DS4 Back Button Attachment is now available at $30
Save up to 70% on Nintendo Labo kits at Amazon lows of $20: VR, Vehicle, more
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey will let players take their first steps in early 2021
Never-before-seen Days of Thunder NES game resurfaces after 30-years
[Update: now cancelled] Sony set to host hour long PS5 game showcase next week
Report: The Last of Us II and other PS4 games are compatible with PS5, more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 4 launches June 3, here’s what we know
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!