Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 3 remake $40, Nioh 2 $40, more

- Jun. 4th 2020 9:25 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Resident Evil 3 remake on PS4 and Xbox One for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is the first big-time price drop we have tracked since its release in April. You can always score the free demo to give it a try first (the official board game might be worth a look too), just don’t miss out on today’s amazing price while you’re at it. Completely rebuilt from the ground up, this is the RE3 you remember with some seriously amazing visual upgrades and a few tweaks along the way. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals including the ongoing Days of Play PS4 sale, Nioh 2, Oceanhorn, God of War, Dark Souls III, and much more. 

Sony has now launched its 2020 Days of Play summer sale with up to 50% off PlayStation Hits games, deals on its first-party headsets, PlayStation Plus, and much more. You can browse through all of those deals right here.

Today’s best game deals:

