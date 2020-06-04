Eddie Bauer takes 50% off t-shirts, polos, and dresses from just $18

- Jun. 4th 2020 9:50 am ET

0

Eddie Bauer’s Get Set for Summer Sale takes 50% off t-shirts, polos, and dresses with deals from just $18. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Pro Short-Sleeve T-Shirt that’s marked down to $18 and originally was priced at $25. This t-shirt is a classic style that can be paired with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khakis alike. It’s available in six color options and has a three-button design that’s stylish. Find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Another standout from this sale is the women’s Tranquil Shirred Dress that’s marked down to $40. For comparison, this dress was originally priced at $80. It can easily be dressed up or down and will become a go-to in your wardrobe.

Our top picks for women include:

