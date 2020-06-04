New lows on Samsung’s stainless steel Galaxy Watch Active2 from $230 ($99 off)

B&H is currently offering the stainless steel Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 starting at $229.99 shipped for the 40mm style in Black or Gold. Typically fetching $329, today’s offer is good for a $99 discount, marks one of the first times we’ve seen the higher-end version of the wearable on sale and a new all-time low. Upgrade to the 44mm version for $249.99, down from $349. Wrapped in a stainless steel housing, Galaxy Watch Active2 brings the Android experience from your smartphone to your wrist with a circular display and 5-day battery life. On top of its notification features, there’s also fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and newer additions like ECG capabilities. Over 4,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

For comparison, today’s offer is even less than the lower-end aluminum styles, which start at $280 on Amazon. But if you don’t need the latest and greatest, going with the previous-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for $150 is a notable way to save some extra cash.

If you’re thinking it’s time to upgrade smartphones too, right now you can save $299 or more on select Samsung handsets bundled with a Galaxy Watch Active2. Get all the details right here. Or you could just grab Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch while it’s $99.

Galaxy Watch Active2 features:

More than just a tracker, the Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch from Samsung is a motivator, coach, and companion. It’s designed to give you insight and data on how well you perform your exercise of choice, your heart rate, stress, and other aspects of your health and fitness. The Active2 also tracks your movement to automatically start gathering data on your specific exercise.

