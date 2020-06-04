Wear OS for $99? Yep, Skagen’s Falster 2 Smartwatch is up to $196 off

- Jun. 4th 2020 11:40 am ET

Amazon is offering the Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch with Yellow Band for $99 shipped. That’s up to $196 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sleek smartwatch is powered by Google Wear OS. By taking this approach Skagen has delivered a versatile smartphone companion that’s ready to work with both iPhone and Android devices. Falster 2 lets you download custom watch faces, helping you achieve a look that’s tailored to fit your needs. Since bands are interchangeable, you can peruse these Skagen 20mm offerings to see what other options could pair nicely with your wardrobe. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Now that you’re armed with a smartwatch, this is a great time to adopt truly wireless headphones. I recommend taking a look at Jam’s Live Loud Earbuds which recently debuted with an impressive $40 price tag.

If you’d prefer to wear something with a bit more traditional look, swing by yesterday’s discovery of Withings’ Steel Hybrid Smartwatch at $85. This minimalistic offering automatically tracks a wide variety of activities and can seamlessly log them to Apple Health and many other platforms.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

  • Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay; Responses from the Google Assistant and more.
  • This is one smart watch – receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing
  • Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low-power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

$99
