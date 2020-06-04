The Epic Games Store is offering Overcooked for free this week. As part of its ongoing Mega Sale, PC gamers can now head over to the Epic online storefront to claim a copy of the game for free. This promotion will run from today through June 11 when Overcooked will be replaced by another freebie. Head below for all the details.

Score Overcooked for FREE:

Overcooked, which is also available on just about every other platform including Switch, regularly fetches close to $20 on the eShop and more like $16 on the Epic Game Store. The double pack, containing it and its sequel, sells for $40 on Amazon in physical form, just for comparison sake. All you have to do to score Overcooked for free on Windows PC is make a free Epic Game Store account and go claim your freebie on this listing page.

For those unfamiliar, Overcooked is a “chaotic couch co-op cooking game” for between one and four players. You and your fellow chefs must run around like mad men trying to keep up with orders from demanding customers. It’s a fun a vibrant family game that’s certainly worth a shot at this price.

After you have secured Overcooked for free, swing by our PC gaming deal hub for even more notable discounts. We have a series of notable Razer discounts live right now from $30 as well as a great deal on the CORSAIR SE Wireless Headset, and more. While we are talking PC games, Twitch Prime is offering over 20 completely FREE SNK games all summer long.

More details on Overcooked:

Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff. Sharpen your knives and dust off your chef’s whites, there isn’t mushroom for error and the steaks are high in these crazy kitchens! Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!