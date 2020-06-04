Stardew Valley is among the best iOS RPGs out there. Featuring gorgeous pixelated visuals and open ended gameplay, it’s a must-play for any fan of the genre. The regularly $8 game is seeing a notable price drop today down to $4.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the #1 ranked role playing game on the App Store. Featuring over 50-hours of gameplay, players will build their own farm, start a family, and even battle their way through mysterious caves filled with “dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.” Android users are also in luck today as Google Play is now offering this one for the same price. Combined, both version carry a 4+ star rating from over 74,000 gamers. More details below.

Not only is this one of best iOS RPGs out there, but you can also experience it on Android as well. It has been rebuilt for touch-screen gameplay with a series of mobile-specific features like “auto-select to toggle quickly between your farming tools” and “auto-attack to swiftly take down fiendish monsters.” The game also features updated single-player content like “town upgrades, dating events, crops, fishing ponds, hats, clothing, and new pets.” Dive in now while the price is right.

More on Stardew Valley:

Best iOS RPGs: Move to the countryside, and cultivate a new life in this award-winning open-ended farming RPG! With over 50+ hours of gameplay content and new Mobile-specific features, such as auto-save and multiple controls options. Turn your overgrown fields into a lively and bountiful farm. Raise and breed happy animals, grow a variety of seasonal crops and design your farm, your way. Explore vast, mysterious caves, encountering dangerous monsters and valuable treasure.

