It’s time to collect all of Wednesday’s best Android app deals and freebies. For those who might be new to our daily roundups, this is the place to find all of the most notable price drops on Android apps every day of the week. Today’s lineup includes side-scrolling RPGs, brain training games, productivity suites, console emulators, top down shooters, and more. More specifically, you’re looking at notable price drops on titles like Legend of the Moon, Photo Exif Editor Pro, Nostalgia.NES Pro, Mushrooming, and Chicken Tournament, among others. As always, you’ll find your complete collection of today’s Android app deals waiting down below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s best Android hardware deals are highlighted by these Samsung smartphone and Galaxy Watch Active2 bundles at up to $299 off. That offer joins ongoing deals on LG’s unlocked G8 ThinQ Smartphone and Moto G7 Play handset at 35% off. We also have some great Wear OS price drops today including Fossil models from $129 and Withings’ Steel Hybrid at $85. Samsung’s latest microSD cards are a great way to add additional storage to your smartphone (among many other things) and are now 20% off. Lastly, here are all of today’s Android-friendly accessory deals.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Death Stranding $28.50, Call of Duty MW2 remaster $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on the Legend of the Moon:

Classic dungeon exploring action RPG…For those who get sick and tired of endless and meaningless level up we developed it so they can get nostalgic about the moment you held a controller to see the ending part when young…There is no in-app payment system…Of course, we do not ask in-app payment…Data is not consumed during play…Saved data is stored in your phone. When you delete the game, it is deleted together.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!