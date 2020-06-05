A new all-time low brings Samsung’s 65-inch Frame 4K TV to $1,530 (Save $269)

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s previous-generation 65-inch The Frame 4K TV for $1,529.90 shipped. Typically fetching $1,799 at retailers like B&H, today’s offer is good for a $269 discount, beats our previous mention by $69, and marks a new all-time low. The Frame’s standout feature is the striking design that blends into your home thanks to a wood finish and thin form-factor. it also touts notable features like smart functionality, a 4K UHD screen equipped with HDR10+, and more. Four HDMI ports alongside three USB inputs are included, as well. Over 310 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Save even more when you opt for the current-generation 43-inch version of Samsung’s The Frame for $998 at Amazon. Sure you won’t get the home theater-caliber display, but this is perfect for adding a TV to the office that can double as a digital picture frame. Aside from the smaller size, you’ll get much of the same functionality including 4K HDR picture, built-in streaming services, and more.

We’re also still seeing a discount on Sony’s new AirPlay 2 and HomeKit-enabled 75-inch 4K HDR TV. Those after the latest and greatest can currently save $700, marking a new all-time low at $2,789. That’s on top of the lowest price to date on the AirPlay 2-equipped Sonos Playbar at $531.

Samsung The Frame 4K TV features:

Enjoy your favorite professional and personal artwork, streaming services, TV shows, and more with the Samsung The Frame 3.0 43″ Class 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. It has a UHD 3840 x 2160 native resolution and supports the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats for brighter, more vibrant colors than non-HDR displays. Motion Rate 120 technology will digitally enhance fast-moving objects to reduce any blurring that may occur.

