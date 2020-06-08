Pad & Quill clearance sale offers up to 75% off iPad and iPhone cases, more

Pad & Quill has now launched a notable 24-hour clearance iPad and iPhone case sale. You’ll find some great deals on 2018/2019 iPad covers as well as some gorgeous leather cases for your iPhone XS Max/11. With as much as $72 in savings here, plus a special promo code to knock an extra 15% off at checkout, now is a great time to score a deep deal on Apple gear accessories and more. Head below for a closer look.

Pad & Quill Clearance iPad and iPhone sale:

On top of the already marked down gear in today’s sale, you can use code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off your total. And just about everything Pad & Quill sells ships free.

Jump over to this landing page to see everything on offer today. There is a collection of iPad Pro 11 (1st Gen.) and iPad Pro 12.9 (3rd Gen.) cases as well as some great options for your iPhone.

One standout would have to be the Aria Phone 11 Wallet Case. Regularly $80, with today’s promo code you can drop the price down to $59.46 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate and one of the best we have tracked. This full-grain American leather case features Pad & Quill’s usual premium materials and construction with UV-resistant, nylon stitching, wallet pockets for up to seven cards/cash, a camera aperture opening, and compatibility with 3-coil wireless chargers. It only adds about 0.28 of an inch to either side of your device and includes the usual 25-year leather warranty.

Be sure to browse through the entire clearance iPad and iPhone case sale right here. And remember, today’s promotion code will knock 15% off everything on the site, whether it’s in the sale or not. For more Pad & Quill be sure to give the new buckram linen MacBook Pro and iPad Pro covers a closer look as well.

We also still have up to 80% off Momentum leather iPhone cases and swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for even more.

More on the Aria Phone 11 Wallet Case:

The Aria design was one of our most iconic iPad Mini Case designs because it had so much refined personality. Now, we are bringing that classy style to the iPhone for a luxurious case that is protective, versatile, and has the look of a carefully bound leather book. Our Artisans use carefully honed crafting techniques taken from generations of know-how and applied that to the very best materials we could supply them. It really shows in the Aria’s exquisitely crafted leather spine. That’s hand-selected full-grain leather that is bound to the main (also full-grain) leather cover with a robust UV-resistant nylon stitching using an elegant French Hem finish.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!