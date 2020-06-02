Nomad takes up to 80% off leather iPhone cases, cables, more from $10

Nomad has kicked off its latest clearance event, discounting a selection of iPhone accessories and more by upwards of 80% with deals from $10. Shipping varies per order. One highlight is on the iPhone XS Rugged Tri-Folio Case at $19.95. Typically fetching $80, today’s offer is $40 under our previous mention and the best to date. Sporting a genuine leather exterior, the Tri-Folio also has a built-in TPE bumper, which provides up to 6-feet of drop protection. Built into the actual folio portion are two large pockets as well as four card slots, allowing you to store your ID, credit cards, and more. Over 125 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for additional top picks.

Other highlights from the Nomad sale include:

iPhone XS Rugged Tri-Folio features:

A folio case taken to the next level, with more flaps and even more storage, the new Tri-Folio is designed to completely replace a traditional wallet. Four card slots, two pockets for cash or anything else cluttering your pockets, integrated together with a modern design.

