Pad & Quill’s new buckram linen MacBook Pro case unveiled at nearly 25% off

- May. 19th 2020 4:15 pm ET

Get this deal
25% off $85
0

After hitting us with the brand new linen iPad Pro cases early last week, Pad & Quill is now introducing its new 13-inch Cartella MacBook Pro case. Specifically designed for the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Cartella features Pad & Quill’s usual attention to detail and extremely notable launch pricing. Head below for a closer look.

Pad & Quill’s new Cartella MacBook Pro case:

The new Pad & Quill 13-inch Cartella MacBook Pro case was designed and crafted in the company’s historic bindery in Saint Paul, USA. It features the same “archival-quality” buckram linen cloth exterior found on the new Contega iPad Pro cases as well as the “2-year book bindery warranty” and “30-day money-back promise” its linen gear usually ships with. Designed specifically for the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro (full video review right here), it will also fit on the 2018 and 2019 models as well. Pad & Quill points out its ultra-thin form-factor and its “specially developed spine” that allows the MacBook Pro to fully open up, while leaving all ports and vents accessible. The Moleskine-inspired elastic band closure is nice touch as well.

Pad & Quill Cartella MacBook Pro case now live

Pad & Quill’s new 13-inch Cartella MacBook Pro case carries a $109.95 MSRP, but is currently marked down to $99.95 during the pre-order phase. However, using code PQ15 at checkout will drop your total down to $84.96 shipped. Pre-orders will begin shipping the week of June 7, 2020.

And remember, today’s promotion code can be used sitewide at Pad & Quill. That includes its sale section where items — iPad cases, sleeves, iPhone covers, and more — are already marked down.

Outside of today’s new Cartella MacBook Pro case, we have some great deals on Apple gear right now. Those include the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Air, the entire iPhone 11 lineup, and all of Apple’s official cases for them. But you’ll find plenty more right here alongside these Twelve South accessory price drops and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More on the Pad & Quill Cartella:

The Cartella Slim 2020 Macbook 13 inch case takes the marvel of modern technology that is the MacBook Pro and envelops it in an archival quality buckram linen cover that turns your Macbook into an actual hardbound book. Our bindery is right around the corner in Minneapolis / St. Paul and has been making books the old fashioned way for decades. The Cartella Slim Macbook case truly is the union of US-made tradition and innovation. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
25% off $85
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Pad & Quill

Pad & Quill

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard