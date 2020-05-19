After hitting us with the brand new linen iPad Pro cases early last week, Pad & Quill is now introducing its new 13-inch Cartella MacBook Pro case. Specifically designed for the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Cartella features Pad & Quill’s usual attention to detail and extremely notable launch pricing. Head below for a closer look.

Pad & Quill’s new Cartella MacBook Pro case:

The new Pad & Quill 13-inch Cartella MacBook Pro case was designed and crafted in the company’s historic bindery in Saint Paul, USA. It features the same “archival-quality” buckram linen cloth exterior found on the new Contega iPad Pro cases as well as the “2-year book bindery warranty” and “30-day money-back promise” its linen gear usually ships with. Designed specifically for the new 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro (full video review right here), it will also fit on the 2018 and 2019 models as well. Pad & Quill points out its ultra-thin form-factor and its “specially developed spine” that allows the MacBook Pro to fully open up, while leaving all ports and vents accessible. The Moleskine-inspired elastic band closure is nice touch as well.

Pad & Quill’s new 13-inch Cartella MacBook Pro case carries a $109.95 MSRP, but is currently marked down to $99.95 during the pre-order phase. However, using code PQ15 at checkout will drop your total down to $84.96 shipped. Pre-orders will begin shipping the week of June 7, 2020.

And remember, today’s promotion code can be used sitewide at Pad & Quill. That includes its sale section where items — iPad cases, sleeves, iPhone covers, and more — are already marked down.

Outside of today’s new Cartella MacBook Pro case, we have some great deals on Apple gear right now. Those include the upgraded 13-inch MacBook Air, the entire iPhone 11 lineup, and all of Apple’s official cases for them. But you’ll find plenty more right here alongside these Twelve South accessory price drops and everything in our Smartphone Accessories roundup.

More on the Pad & Quill Cartella:

The Cartella Slim 2020 Macbook 13 inch case takes the marvel of modern technology that is the MacBook Pro and envelops it in an archival quality buckram linen cover that turns your Macbook into an actual hardbound book. Our bindery is right around the corner in Minneapolis / St. Paul and has been making books the old fashioned way for decades. The Cartella Slim Macbook case truly is the union of US-made tradition and innovation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!