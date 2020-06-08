Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 72W USB-C PD Charger $20 (Save 60%), more

- Jun. 8th 2020 10:35 am ET

0

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 1,700+) via Amazon is currently offering its 72W 3-Port USB-C PD Charging Station for $20 Prime shipped when code 79CBX532 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 60%, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Armed with a 60W USB-C port alongside two 2.4A USB-A slots, this charger is the perfect addition to your workstation with the ability to power a MacBook, iPad, and phone right from a single adapter. There’s also a detachable power cable which gives you some extra leeway while being tethered to the wall. Over 130 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

This 3-port USB charging station charges a USB-C laptop and two USB-powered devices together at home or in the office with a total 72W of power in its compact form. Equipped with a 60W Power Delivery 3.0 port to fast charge your 13″ MacBook Pro and more.

Tuned to support healthier battery function and faster USB charging speeds, AiPower intelligently adjusts power output to match the unique charging needs of all your USB-C and USB-powered gear.

