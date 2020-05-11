While its spring sale is still alive and well, Pad & Quill is now introducing a pair of new linen iPad Pro cases today. The brand’s beautiful leather Aria iPad Pro cases hit earlier this year, but it’s now time to look at the new linen offering and its keyboard-compatible variant. Both of which are marked down during the pre-order phase and you can knock the total down even lower with our promo code. Head below for all the details.

New linen iPad Pro cases:

First among today’s new linen iPad Pro cases is the Contega Thin. Available in both 11- and 12.9-inch sizes, this case was made in the company’s historic bindery in St. Paul, USA with “archival quality” Buckram linen. With just enough room to support your Apple Pencil 2 alongside the iPad Pro, it also features a multi-angle self propping stand, magnetic on/off feature, and more. The Contega Thin ships with a 30-day money-back promise and a 2-year warranty.

One thing to keep in mind about today’s new linen iPad Pro cases is whether or not you’re a Magic or Smart Keyboard user. The model above is actually too thin to support an iPad Pro with a keyboard attached, but that’s what the new Copertina Magic Case is for.

Copertina Magic Case:

Specifically designed for a 2020 Magic or Smart Keyboard iPad Pro combination, it provides a thin, protective casing for your whole setup. Apple Pencil 2 charges perfectly inside the case and you’re once again getting the same Buckram linen and St. Paul, Minnesota-based construction here. This one also sports the multi-angle stand but you can choose to add an optional interior pocket for an additional $8.95 as well. The same 30-day money-back promise and 2-year warranty apply here as well.

Pricing & Availability:

As we mentioned above, there are also some notable deals to be had on today’s linen iPad Pro cases. Already marked down by up to $20, simply apply coupon code PQ15 at checkout to knock the prices down an additional 15%. Everything is expected to begin shipping the week of May 17, 2020 and you’ll find all the pre-order options listed below.

Remember, you can still score up to 25% off select gear in the Pad & Quill spring sales section and the promo code above will take 15% off anything sitewide. Be sure to swing by our roundup for more accessory deals from $6. We also have up to $99 off 10-2-inch iPads right now plus even more Apple gear deals right here.

